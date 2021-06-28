Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 70,235 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,235 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $50,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.84. 23,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

