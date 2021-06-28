Nicholas Company Inc. Has $77.56 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,135 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.4% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.22% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $77,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $558.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $541.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $411.78 and a 1 year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.05, for a total transaction of $6,811,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,840,209.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

