Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Burlington Stores worth $26,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $5.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.24. 4,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,080. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.46 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

