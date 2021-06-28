Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $20,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,275. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.76 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.14. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

