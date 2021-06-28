Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 4,777 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.20% of Cardlytics worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,250.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,556 shares of company stock worth $5,869,003. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.44.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.