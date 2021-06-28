Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $5 Million Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,673,477 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Everbridge worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Everbridge by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 74,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $138.47 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

