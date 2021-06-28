Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $12.38 Million in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 814,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 3.21% of Lava Therapeutics B.V. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $3,017,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVTX opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

