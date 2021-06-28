Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 594,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 2.44% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $257,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 180.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a market cap of $682.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,225,398.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.