Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Update

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Danske upgraded Nilfisk Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Nilfisk Holding A/S alerts:

NLFKF remained flat at $$29.75 during trading hours on Monday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Nilfisk Holding A/S manufactures and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. It offers commercial and industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning products, including single-disc, burnishers, carpet extractors, scrubber dryers, steam cleaners, sweepers, and combination machines; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.