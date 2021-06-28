Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.92.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
