Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Down 7%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.36. Approximately 5,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 239,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

NKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $898.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.87.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,125.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

