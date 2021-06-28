nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.58. Approximately 3,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

LASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.03. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 2.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 56,745 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 91,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

