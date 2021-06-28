Nomura Lowers ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Neutral

Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $8.40 on Friday. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

