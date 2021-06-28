Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NRDXF has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDXF remained flat at $$21.90 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50. Nordex has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

