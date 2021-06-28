Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $138,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

NSC stock opened at $265.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

