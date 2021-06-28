Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,773,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 382,555 shares during the period. América Móvil makes up 15.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.30% of América Móvil worth $132,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 509,676 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMX stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.30. 9,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,588. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

