Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

