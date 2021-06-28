Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $193.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

