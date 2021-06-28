Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $445,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 120.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

