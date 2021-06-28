Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

ILMN stock opened at $474.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

