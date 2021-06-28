Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Boeing by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,565,000 after buying an additional 286,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $248.38 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

