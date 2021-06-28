Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $54,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 26,184 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $253,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

