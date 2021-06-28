Northern Trust Corp Buys 17,286 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $57,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $142.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.