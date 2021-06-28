Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.60% of Appian worth $56,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Appian by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Appian by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian stock opened at $139.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.71. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -279.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,425,069 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.