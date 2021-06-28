Northern Trust Corp Has $59.84 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $59,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after purchasing an additional 89,626 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.97.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $193.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

