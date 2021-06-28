Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $58,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $183.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.11 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

