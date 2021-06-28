Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 42,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

