NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 93,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,116,963 shares.The stock last traded at $8.03 and had previously closed at $8.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 119.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,440,000 after purchasing an additional 313,904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.