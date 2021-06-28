NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the quarter. NovoCure makes up 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of NovoCure worth $21,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,261,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $221.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.82. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,011.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

