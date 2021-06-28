Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

