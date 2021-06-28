O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 81,092.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $120.14 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.32 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.26.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

