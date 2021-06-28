O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 13,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $412.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $412.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

