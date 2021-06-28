O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $3,117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Unilever by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.58 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

