O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Aflac by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 622,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,430 shares of company stock worth $133,327 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

