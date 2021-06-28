O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,909 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Truist raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

IHS Markit stock opened at $113.31 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

