Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $41.83 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $41,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,575. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

