Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $529.28 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,936,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,453 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises about 6.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Vistra worth $529,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $31,285,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. 24,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,216. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

