Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 1,554,693 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,815,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,554,693 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco comprises 1.0% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Banco Bradesco worth $74,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.20. 691,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,164,191. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

