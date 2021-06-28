OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Gap Down to $23.23

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.23, but opened at $22.69. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 3,890 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,239,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 73.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

