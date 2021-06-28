OMG Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $173.18 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $553.91 million and $173.18 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00011404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00153416 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000791 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

