Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $151.00

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $150.57, with a volume of 181385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.02.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 195.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

