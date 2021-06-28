Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONCT traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 933,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.78. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

