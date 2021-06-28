One Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,120,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,800 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,552,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,934,000 after purchasing an additional 307,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

