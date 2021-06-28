One Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,601,000 after acquiring an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $102.91 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.