One Capital Management LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.65.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,081,699. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $241.87 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

