One Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $50,316,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

