One Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $82.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.