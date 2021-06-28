One Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 112,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,932,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,776,000 after purchasing an additional 383,971 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 47,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

ZTS opened at $187.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.74. The company has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $187.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

