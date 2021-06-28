One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 947,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,760,000 after purchasing an additional 76,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $52.01 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

