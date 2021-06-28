One Capital Management LLC Sells 703 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $222.55 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $151.35 and a 1-year high of $222.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.